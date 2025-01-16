Wee spaniel dog in 'protective police custody' after being found alone in Slamannan

By James Trimble
Published 16th Jan 2025, 13:54 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 14:55 GMT
Police are looking after a springer spaniel dog as they carry out investigations into the whereabouts of its owner.

A Police Scotland spokesperson stated the dog, which was found wandering alone within the Slamannan area in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, January 16, is currently in the care of officers in Hamilton Police Station.

Anyone with any information regarding the dog or who knows the owner is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0077 of January 16.

