Wee Jaunt Falkirk returns to Helix Park

Cyclists from across the Forth Valley and beyond are expected to descend on

Helix Park on Sunday for the Wee Jaunt Falkirk 2019.

The Pedal for Scotland cycle is a traffic-free seven-and-a half mile ride taking in the Kelpies, the canalside and Falkirk Stadium.

There is something for everyone at this family friendly event which also features a

special village with refreshments and activities for all ages and cycling abilities.

The ride itself is open to anyone – families, regular cyclists, beginners or people keen to get back into cycling.

Among those taking part are a team of cyclists from the Mamie Martin Fund which works with partners in Malawi to support girls in secondary and further education.

This is the second time the ‘Miles for Malawi’ team has participated and anyone interested in sponsoring or joining the team should email mariot@mamiemartin.org.

Limited edition, 20th anniversary t-shirts are also available to purchase ahead of this year’s event which can be ordered online during the registration process which will be sent out along with a rider pack

The event takes place between 8.30am and 10am. Adult tickets cost £9, children’s tickets are £6 and family tickets cost between £15 and £20.

For more information visit the Pedal Scotland website at www.pedal.scot/