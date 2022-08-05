Wedding smiles: Share in their special days with these couples from Falkirk and across Forth Valley

1. Asia Bailey and Josh Macniven

Taekwondo coach Asia Bailey swapped her usual white suit for a beautiful bridal gown for her recent marriage on the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond. Asia, 24, from Falkirk, married long-term partner Josh Macniven, 25, on July 20 at the Lodge at Loch Lomond Hotel. The couple met seven years ago when both were studying sport and fitness at North Lanarkshire College in Cumbernauld. Asia has been involved in taekwondo since a young age through her dad David Bailey’s Central Academy and competed across the world with Team GB between the ages of 16 and 18. Pic: Megan Brown Photography

Photo: Megan Brown Photography