Wedding smiles: Share in their special days with these couples from Falkirk and across Forth Valley

1. Asia Bailey and Josh Macniven
Taekwondo coach Asia Bailey swapped her usual white suit for a beautiful bridal gown for her recent marriage on the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond. Asia, 24, from Falkirk, married long-term partner Josh Macniven, 25, on July 20 at the Lodge at Loch Lomond Hotel. The couple met seven years ago when both were studying sport and fitness at North Lanarkshire College in Cumbernauld. Asia has been involved in taekwondo since a young age through her dad David Bailey’s Central Academy and competed across the world with Team GB between the ages of 16 and 18. Pic: Megan Brown Photography
2. Asia Bailey and Josh Macniven
Asia,now an occupational health technician she still coaches with the club, while Josh, from Kilsyth, is a landscape gardener. The couple celebrated their special day with 50 close family and friends - even popping in to Luss for an ice-cream! Asia said: “We loved every minute, including singer Conor McCarry joining us round the fire pit at night to sing our favourite songs.” Pic: Megan Brown Photography
3. Lisa McNeill and Stevie Gordon
Stunning bride Lisa McNeill married Stevie Gordon at the Inchyra Hotel earlier this summer. The couple, both from Polmont, said “I do” on June 18 when they were joined by around 100 family and friends for their big day. Lisa, 29, is a currently a full-time student, and Stevie, 28, owns LT Autocare in Falkirk. Pic: Picturesque Wedding Photography
4. Lisa McNeill and Stevie Gordon
Lisa and Stevie are both big fans of dance music and were delighted to have Dj Scott Brown play for all the guests at the reception in the Polmont hotel. Pic: Picturesque Wedding Photography
