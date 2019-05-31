Wedding of the week: Stephanie Tully and Terry Begg

THE DETAILS: Stephanie Tully (27), is currently doing a modern apprenticeship as an early years officer. Terry Begg (28), is a joiner. The couple are from Bo’ness.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met at school but officially at a house party.

THE PROPOSAL: Terry proposed on June 21, 2017 at Miller and Carter while out for dinner.

THE WEDDING: The couple got married on May 4, 2019 at Eskmills Venue in Musselburgh. They were accompanied by 115 guests during the day and a further 70 at night.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Stephanie’s chief bridesmaid was Hayley McCue, who was joined by three bridesmaids – Cheley Wilkinson, Courtney McLauchlan, Robyn Sneddon and her daughter, nine-year-old Sophie Lieth, was a junior bridesmaid. Terry’s best man was Kyle Snedden, who was joined by two ushers, Marc Johnston and Darren Martin. The couple were also joined by four page boys, their son five-year-old Freddie Begg, Five-year-old Joey Rose, their nephews two-year-old Noah McCue and Bryce Begg.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple have not been for their honeymoon yet, but they plan to go to Dubai, Thailand and Bali.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank both families and the bridal party for their support.