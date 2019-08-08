Wedding of the week: Sara McIntyre and Colin Dick

Sara McIntyre (32) is an early years officer, while Colin Dick (34) is a plater. The couple are from Falkirk.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met each other at the Maniqui in 2014.

THE PROPOSAL: Colin proposed on Rome in January 2016.

THE WEDDING: The couple got married on July 5, 2019 in Cyprus at the Olympic Lagoon in Ayia Napa. They had 30 people attending and when they were home they had a reception at the Beancross hotel with 150 guests.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Sara’s chief bridesmaid was Rachel Macintyre who was joined by two junior bridesmaids, McKenzie Craig (11) and Amy Thornton (10). Colin’s best man was Colin Duffy who was joined by an usher, Allan Scobbie and two page boys, Sabastian Ward (10) and five-year-old Magnus Ward. The couple were also accompanied by flower girl Thea Rankin.

THE HONEYMOON: Since the couple were already in Cyprus for their wedding they decided to stay there for an extra week for their honeymoon. While there one of the highlights was going snorkelling.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank Sara’s mum, Audry O’Hara and Colin’s dad, George Dick, for their help and support.