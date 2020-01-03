Wedding of the week: Roisin And Gary Semple from Grangemouth

Roisin Devine (30) is a dental nurse at Clark & Watson, while Gary Semple (29) is a technical riding technician at Hitachi. The couple live in Grangemouth.

HOW THEY MET: They first started chatting on MSN messenger when they were younger and friendship blossomed into romance.

THE PROPOSAL: Gary proposed when the couple were on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand on September 21, 2016.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married on September 21, 2019 at The Byre at Inchyra in Perth and were joined by 140 family and friends.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Roisin’s maid of honour was Lisa Buckie and her bridesmaids were Lisa Thomson, Emma Gallacher and Lauren Conroy. Her niece, Aurora Francotte-Devine, was the flower girl. Gary’s best man was his best friend Steven Taggart, while his brother Scott Semple, along with Steven Niblo and Marc Skelton were ushers.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple are planning a trip to Florida this year.

THANKS: Roisin and Gary would like to thank their parents for all their support, and family and friends for celebrating their special day with them.