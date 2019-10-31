Wedding of the week: Natasha Docherty and Paul Toner

editorial image

Natasha Docherty (25) is an ambulance technician, while Paul Toner (35) is an assistant site manager. The couple are from Denny.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met at the Songbird pub in Dunipace in 2013.

THE PROPOSAL: Paul proposed at the top of Blackpool Tower in 2017 when they went to see a Will Smith concert.

THE WEDDING: The couple got married at The Vu in Bathgate on August 1, 2019. They had 110 guests during the day and an additional 70 in the evening.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Natasha’s twin sister, Caroline Docherty, was her chief bridesmaid. She was joined by three other bridesmaids, Jade Scott, Kelsie Haywood, Michelle Lawrence and a bridesman David Scott. Natasha’s big brothers, Aidan and Iain Docherty, as well as the couple’s friend Tony Arthur, were ushers. Natasha’s little cousin nine-year-old Kieran Lawrence was a page boy and so was her nephew, four-year-old Jude Laing. Her niece, one-year-old Maria Laing, was a flower girl.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple visited Cancun in Mexico.

THANKS: All friends and family and especially Paul’s mum who made the invitations, favours and table plan.