Wedding of the week: Natasha Docherty and Paul Toner

Natasha Docherty (25) is an ambulance technician, while Paul Toner (35) is an assistant site manager. The couple are from Denny.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met at the Songbird pub in Dunipace in 2013.

THE PROPOSAL: Paul proposed at the top of Blackpool Tower in 2017 when they went to see a Will Smith concert.

THE WEDDING: The couple got married at The Vu in Bathgate on August 1, 2019. They had 110 guests during the day and an additional 70 in the evening.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Natasha’s twin sister, Caroline Docherty, was her chief bridesmaid. She was joined by three other bridesmaids, Jade Scott, Kelsie Haywood, Michelle Lawrence and a bridesman David Scott. Natasha’s big brothers, Aidan and Iain Docherty, as well as the couple’s friend Tony Arthur, were ushers. Natasha’s little cousin nine-year-old Kieran Lawrence was a page boy and so was her nephew, four-year-old Jude Laing. Her niece, one-year-old Maria Laing, was a flower girl.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple visited Cancun in Mexico.

THANKS: All friends and family and especially Paul’s mum who made the invitations, favours and table plan.