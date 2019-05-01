Wedding of the week: Louise Roberts and Neil Ogilvie

Louise Roberts (30) is a stay at home mum, while Neil Ogilvie (29) is an arable operator on their farm. The couple are from Falkirk.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met around nine years ago through friends.

THE PROPOSAL: The proposal took place on 2014 at the Edinburgh Christmas Market.

THE WEDDING: The wedding took place at Falkirk Golf Club on Friday, April 5, 2019. The newly weds were accompanied by 40 guests during the day and a further 50 at night.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Louise’s chief bridesmaid was her sister, Leanne Mclachlan. Neil’s best man was his best friend, Christopher Armstrong. The couple were also joined by their son three-year-old Mitchell Ogilvie, who was their page boy, and their niece nine-year-old Lucie Mclachlan.

THE HONEYMOON: As of yet the couple have nothing planned for their honeymoon but they hope to go somewhere next year when the work on the farm is a little quieter.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank all of the staff at Falkirk Golf Club, both sets of parents and they would also like to say thank you to everyone in the wedding party and those who joined them.