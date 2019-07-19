Wedding of the week: Louise Girvan and Derek Mair

Louise Girvan (34), works at Nationwide Building Society, while Derek Mair (37), works off shore. The couple are from Falkirk.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met each other through friends over nine years ago.

THE PROPOSAL: Derek proposed to Louise by getting her oldest daughter to give her a cookie with “Will you marry me?”

written on it on August 15 last year.

THE WEDDING: The wedding took place at Paradise Cove in Florida on May 15, 2019. They were joined by 15 guests who flew to the United States for the ceremony and reception.

THE WEDDING PARTY: The couple had Louise’s daughters Sophie and Emily as flower girls. Louise’s parents Gina and George Girvan, and her cousin Victoria Logan, Derek’s parents, Valerie and Billy Mair and his sister Karen Mair and her partner Gordon Reid also attended.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple decided not to go on a honeymoon because their wedding was in Florida anyway. They took the time to enjoy themselves while they were there as a family.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank their parents for being there, their friends who made the trip overseas, the other family members who attended and the Beancross for all the help hostingtheir home reception.