Wedding of the week: Lindsey Fish and John Rae

Lesley Fish (31), is a business travel agent while John Rae (30), works for a recycling company. The couple are from the Falkirk area.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met on a night out in Falkirk.

THE PROPOSAL: John proposed to Lesley on September 15, 2017 in her mum’s living room on the morning of her uncle’s wedding.

THE WEDDING: The wedding took place on June 9, 2019 at The Three Kings. They were joined by 80 guests during the day and 150 at night.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Lesley had four bridesmaids – Jodie Fish, Melissa Rae, Donna Snedden and Lyndsey Hogg. John’s best man was his father, John Rae. He was joined by three ushers, Stewart Rae, Greg Fish and Scott Fish. The couple were also accompanied by two page boys, Parker Rae Forest and Miller Erskine.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple went on a Mediterranean cruise for a week. They left on June 11 and came home on June 18.

THANKS: The couple would like to say a big thank you to everyone who came and the wedding party for enjoying the day with them. They would also like to say thank you to The Three Kings and the suppliers for all their help in making their day extra special.