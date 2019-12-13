Wedding of the week: Leeanne Henderson and Chris Dunnett from Stenhousemuir

Leeanne Henderson (38) is a radiographer, while Chris Dunnett (37), works at Howdens in Falkirk. The couple are living in Stenhousmuir.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met each other on a train in 2015.

THE PROPOSAL: He proposed at the bells on Hogmanay 2017 in South Queensferry.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married on September 7, 2019. They had the ceremony at Larbert West Church and the reception at the Dobbie Hall. There were 95 guests during the day and 110 in the evening.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Leeanne’s chief bridesmaid was Elaine Gray, who was joined by two other bridesmaids, Lucy Young and Hailey Wilson. Chris’s best man was Roddy Farmer, while there were two ushers, Mick Kerr and Paun O’Brien, and two groomsmen, John Robertson and William Inrig.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple went to Mexico, where they just enjoyed the sunny weather and not having to plan a wedding anymore.

THANKS: They would like to thank Alan Miller at Wedding Lighting and Mobile Bar Hire Scotland, all who helped decorate the Dobbie Hall, Laura and her team, and both families for their ongoing support and love.