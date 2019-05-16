Wedding of the week: Kirsten O’Brien and James Gibson

Kirsten O’Brien (24), is a housing management support assistant and James Gibson (28), is a joiners mate. The couple are from Falkirk.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met at Falkirk town hall where they both used to work together in 2014.

THE PROPOSAL: James proposed to Kirsten on April 24, 2016 in the flat they moved into a few months earlier.

THE WEDDING: The Wedding took place on April 28, 2019 at the Three Kings in Shieldhill. The couple were accompanied by 100 guests during the day and an additional 60 in the evening.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Kirsten’s bridesmaid was Jams’s daughter Abigail (11) and Kirsten’s close friend Lauren Ainslie sighned the register for her. Jams’s best man and frind since they were four was Craig Turnbull. The couple was also joined by two ushers, Andrew Dixon and Jordan Smith.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple went on their honeymoon to Landal Piperdam in Dundee earlier this month.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank Kirsten’s mum, Lynne O’Brien, her grandma, Christine Smith and James’s dad, James Gibson and his partner, Pamela Grogan and to Kirsten’s brother Neil O’Brien for walking her down the aisle