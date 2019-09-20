Wedding of the week: Kerri Sives and Grant Dryburgh

Kerri Sives (26) is a secondary school teacher, while Grant Dryburgh (30) is a project engineer. The couple are from Maddiston.

THE DETAILS: Kerri Sives (26) is a secondary school teacher, while Grant Dryburgh (30) is a project engineer. The couple are from Maddiston.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met each other while they worked together in Asda in Grangemouth.

THE PROPOSAL: Grant proposed on September 21, 2016 at Rogano restaurant in Glasgow.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married on July 19, 2019 at the Dalmahoy Hotel. They were accompanied by 80 guests during the day and a further 40 at night.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Kerri’s chief bridesmaid was her sister Rachel Sives, who was joined by two other bridesmaids, Lauren Dryburgh and Dion Condie. Grant’s best man was Michael Robins, who was joined by two ushers, Andy Milne and Cameron Johnston. The couple were also accompanied by two flower girls, Olivia Condie and Halle Condie.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple left for Las Vegas for their honeymoon the week after the wedding. They had a great time including attending the Calvin Harris pool party

THE THANKS: The newly wedded couple would like to say a big thank you to both sets of parents for all their help and support in making their day special.