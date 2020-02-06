Wedding of the week: Grangemouth couple Kryssy Murphy and Brian Mitchell

Kryssy Murphy (29) is a home carer, originally from Edmonton in Canada. Brian Mitchell (37), is a graphic designer from Falkirk. They live in Grangemouth.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met through friends Laura and Nicky. Laura had met Kryssy through a travel group when she was in China. The pair put Brian and Kryssy in touch and they started chatting through Facebook and Skype.

THE PROPOSAL: The couple were doing the long distance thing for a couple of years with Kryssy flying over to spend three or four weeks in Scotland over Christmas. That’s when Brian planned the proposal. They went for dinner to Orroco Pier in South Queensferry and he popped the question.

THE WEDDING: They were married at Balbirnie House Hotel in Markinch on October 13, 2019. They were joined by 82 guests during the day and a further 30 at night.

WEDDING PARTY: Kryssy was supported by her sisters – maid of honour Lindsay and bridesmaids Jessika and Vanessa. Brian’s best men were Ross McFarlane and Alan Wardlaw. The ushers were Graham Wardlaw, Nicky Stirling and Mitchell Gray,and flower girl was Lily-Grace Gray.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple flew to Vietnam and Singapore via Doha.

THANKS: Brian and Kryssy would like to thank their parents Ian and Elaine Mitchell and Kris and Norm Murphy for all their help.