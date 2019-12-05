Wedding of the week: Falkirk couple Lauren & Ruairidh Saunders

Lauren Hendrie (27) and Ruairidh Saunders (27) are both musicians. The couple are from Falkirk.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met in 2011 while they were both studying music at Stevenson College.

THE PROPOSAL: He proposed to Lauren while they were on a skiing trip in France on April 10, 2018.

THE WEDDING: The wedding took place at Airth Castle on October 6, 2019. They were joined by 90 guests during the day and 105 guests in the evening.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Lauren’s chief bridesmaid was Hannah Penman who was joined by two other bridesmaids, Louise Bell and Vanessa Fisher. Ruairidh’s best man was Owen Hughes who was joined ushers, Cameron Hendrie and Connor Fisher.

THE HONEYMOON: The newly weds went on a trip to New York. They went to a Broadway show and enjoyed every second of the trip. Ellis Island was also among so many brilliant experiences.

THANKS: They want to thank their parents, Ronnie, Rhona and Hilary and Emma Gray, their photographer, Cinematique, Gorgie Mackintosh at the registrar’s office and Olivia Cameron Bridal for the dresses.