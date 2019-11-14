Wedding of the week: Falkirk couple Claire Hunter and David Millar

Bride Claire Hunter (35) is a technical assistant at Malcolm Allans, while the groom David Millar (39) is a production manager at Malcolm Allans. The couple are from Falkirk.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met 16 years ago while David was a DJ at Jack’s Bar.

THE PROPOSAL: David took Claire to a very remote part of Queensferry and proposed to her on February 13, 2005.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married at Orocco Pier on Septembert 13 and in the evening they went to the Beancross Hotel. The newlyweds were accompanied by 25 guests during the day and 200 guests in the evening.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Claire’s chief bridesmaid was her sister, Pamela Hunter, and the father of the bride was James Hunter. David’s best man was Iain Thomson.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple went to the Lake District and are planning to go away somewhere else next year as well.

THANKS: The couple would like to say a big thank you to both mums, Jacqueline Hunter and Pearl Millar. They would also like to say thank you to their boys, eight-year-old Reece Millar and Kyle Millar (13).