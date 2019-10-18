Wedding of the week: Donna Webster and Gordon Allan

Donna Webster (31) is a teacher, while Gordon Allan (30) is an accountant. The couple are from Rumford.

HOW THEY MET: The couple went to school together and had mutual friends.

THE PROPOSAL: Gordon proposed in February 2017 while they were on a boat on a canal in Amsterdam.

THE WEDDING: The wedding took place on July 13, 2019 at Mar Hall. The couple were joined by 110 guests during the day and a further 40 guests in the evening.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Donna’s chief bridesmaid was Kathryn Walker and her other bridesmaids were Keri Calder, Robyn Izzard, Emma Stirling and Nicola Deans. Gordon’s best man was Stephen Izzard. Ushers were Sean Thomson and David Heggie. Flower girl was Caris Deans, while the page boys were Caelan Deans and Carson Crawford.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple enjoyed their honeymoon, spending time in Orlando and Miami as well as going on a Caribbean cruise, staying in the Bahamas.

THANKS: Donna and Gordon would like to thank their parents Margaret and Brian Webster and Velma and Gordon Allan for all their help and support, as well as their wider family and friends.