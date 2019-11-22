Wedding of the week: Denny couple Dionne Green and Calum Simpson

Dionne Green (28) is a barber, while Calum Simpson (26) is a cost engineer. The couple are from Denny.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met ten years ago after texting for years.

THE PROPOSAL: Calum proposed in the house on August 5, 2017.

THE WEDDING: The wedding was at Ingliston Country Club on September 21, 2019. The couple were joined by 100 guests during the day and 60 in the evening.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Dionne’s chief bridesmaids were Leonna Green and Leanne Anderson. They were joined by four bridesmaids, Emma Haggerty, Amy Petale, Kirsty Welsh and Claire Gibson. Calum’s bestmen were Euan Mitchell and Dean Haggerty. He also had three ushers, TJ Green, Chris Ferns and Ryan Henderson. The couple were also joined by a flower girl, Amelia Nisbet (8) and three page boys, Corban Simpson (3), Jaxon Ferns (3) and Lyle Haggerty (2).

THE HONEYMOON: The went to Santorini in Greese the Wednesday after their wedding.

THANKS: They want to thank their parents, Tony and Shelly Green and Linda Simpson. Also, they want to thank the photographer and all family and friends.