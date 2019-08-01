Wedding of the week: Dana Feehan and Andrew Lauder

The bride, Dana Feehan (40) is an executive assistant while the groom Andrew Lauder (35) is an operator. The couple are from Falkirk.

THE DETAILS: The bride, Dana Feehan (40) is an executive assistant and the groom, Andrew Lauder (35) is an operator. The couple live in Falkirk.

HOW THEY MET: The couple originally met on the dating site Bristlr but met in person for the first time while Dana was travelling the world with her friend.

THE PROPOSAL: Andrew proposed to Dana on March 31 in Falkirk.

THE WEDDING: The couple decided to elope to Kauai in Hawaii with Dana’s mother.

THE WEDDING PARTY: The only people in attendance for the wedding were Dana, Andrew and Dana’s mother.

THE HONEYMOON: Since the couple had eloped they decided to have their honeymoon in Hawaii. The newly wedded couple spent nine days in Kauai and five days in another part of the island. While they were there the couple did some of the classic beach holiday things – they went snorkelling with turtles, sight seeing and getting tanned at the beach while enjoying each other’s company.

THANKS: The couple would like to say a big thank you to both of Andrew’s parents, Lynne Lauder and Peter Lauder.