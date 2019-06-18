Wedding of the week: Claire Marshall and Nick Rose

Claire Marshall (35) is a receptionist at Damask Hair & Beauty Falkirk, while Nick Rose (33) is a logistics exporter at KC Sipping in Glasgow.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met at Claire’s work.

THE PROPOSAL: The proposal took place on December 18, 2016 on the big wheel at the Edinburgh Christmas Market.

THE WEDDING: The wedding took place on May 11, 2019 at the Ghillie Dhu in Edinburgh. The couple were accompanied by 88 guests during the day and a further 50 in the evening.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Claire’s sister, Laura Marshall, was her bridesmaid and she was also joined by her niece, nine-year-old Isla Marshall. Nick’s best man was his dad Derek Rose. The couple were also accompanied by their nephews Aiden Reid (11), who was their ring bearer and six-year-old Isaac Marshall who was their page boy.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple have booked their honeymoon in August Where they will visit Dubai and Bali. However Nick had organised a surprise mini-moon where the couple went to Santorini for 11 nights. Claire found out the day before the wedding.

THANKS: They would like to thank everyone involved in making their day special.