Wedding of the week: Chloe McClung and Ross Christian

Chloe McClung (25) is a support practitioner from Falkirk and Ross Christian (27), also from Falkirk, is an area manager with a sign company. The couple live in Brightons with daughters Olivia (4) and Lillie (2).

HOW THEY MET: The couple first met at Braes High School in 2009.

THE PROPOSAL: Ross proposed shortly after the birth of their first daughter and as the bells chimed in 2015. Chloe was surprised as she thought he would wait until her 21st birthday in March 2015.

THE WEDDING: They were married on June 14 this year at Glenbervie House Hotel and joined by 95 guests.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Chloe’s sisters Ashleigh Imrie and Emma McClung were bridesmaids. Her five flower girls were daughters Olivia and Lillie, sisters Louise and Brooke McClung and niece Sofia Christian. Ross had his two best friends – Gordon Angus and Martyn Penman – as his best men.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple have planned a family holiday with their two daughters to Florida in November which they are all looking forward to.

THANKS: Chloe and Ross would like to thank their parents, the bridal party and all other family and friends who joined them to make their wedding day so special.