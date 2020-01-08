Wedding of the week: Charlene and Gordon Davidson from California

Charlene Simpson (32) is a housekeeper in the renal department at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, while Gordon Davidson (32) is a steel fixer. The couple live in California.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met at Braes High School but didn’t notice each other until they met at a party when they were 18 years old.

THE PROPOSAL:

Gordon proposed on Christmas Day. After their daughter Ellie opened her presents Charlene was presented with a shoe box with a number of smaller boxes inside and in the last box there was an engagement ring.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married on Hogmanay 2019 at the Three Kings in Shieldhill. They were joined by 90 guests during the day and a further 40 at night.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Charlene’s Maid of Honour was best friend Kimberley and bridesmaids were her sister Corrine and cousin Shereen. Daughter, Ellie (8), was her junior bridesmaid. Niece Imogen was flower girl and nephew Harli was page boy. Gordon’s brother Greig and best friend Dean were his best men. The ushers were Charlene’s brother William and Gordon’s friends Graeme and Fraser.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple are planning a trip to Disneyland Florida with their daughter later in the year.

THANKS: Charlene and Gordon would like to thank both sets of parents – Joyce and Colin Simpson and Lynn and Billy Davidson – for all their support and guidance.