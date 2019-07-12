Wedding of the week: Catherine Milligan and Scott Cameron

Catherine Milligan (39), is a manager at Penny Petroleum, while Scott Cameron (43) is a sheet metal worker for Falcone Food Services. The coupe is from Falkirk.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met while on holiday in Berwick.

THE PROPOSAL: Scott proposed on December 12, 2016 by attaching the ring to her birthday card.

THE WEDDING: The wedding took place at the Three Kings in Shieldhill on April 27, 2019. The couple were accompanied by 100 guests during the day and at night.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Catherine’s chief bridesmaid was Tracy Lothian who was joined by three bridesmaids, Nicole Collins (13), Lucy Cameron (13) and Jennifer Bachan. Scott was joined by three ushers, Nathan Collins (18), Jordan Collins (18) and Justin Collins (11). The couple were also joined by two page boys, nine-year-old Dillon Collins and two-year-old Hunter Collins.

THE HONEYMOON: Mr and Mrs Cameron have not yet been able to go for their honeymoon because of work commitments. They do however, hope to go somewhere in August.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank both sets of parents, Joan and David Wilson and Kay and Richard Cameron. Also everyone else who attended and made the day so special.