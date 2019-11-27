Wedding of the week: Bonnybridge couple Joanna Paterson and Ross Adamson

Joanna Paterson (26) is a primary school teacher from Denny, and Ross Adamson (30) from Bellshill works in production. The couple live in Bonnybridge.

HOW THEY MET: Through Tinder over two years ago.

THE PROPOSAL: Ross proposed while the couple were at the Kelpies in Falkirk.

THE WEDDING: The ceremony took place at St Alexander’s Church in Denny followed by a reception at The Three Kings in Shieldhill. There were 130 day guests and another 50 in the evening.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Maid of honour was Joanna’s sister Nadia Paterson, while her other sister, Maria-Claire Laing was a bridesmaid, along with Sara Adamson, Adele Smart, Caitlin Brown and Melissa McLaughlin. The best men were Ross’s brother Steven Adamson and best friend Iain Brown. Flowers girls were Maria Laing (18 months) and Sophia McDonald (4), while the page boys were Jude Laing (4) and Caleb Hunt (2).

THE HONEYMOON: The couple are going to Bali next month to spend Christmas and New Year in the sun.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank their parents Maria and Donald Paterson and Karen and Russel Adamson.