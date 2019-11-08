Wedding of the week: Bo’ness couple Sara Paton and Ross Bowden

Sara Paton (27) is an ambulance technician, while, Ross Bowden (28) is an engineer. The couple are from Bo’ness.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met each other online five years ago.

THE PROPOSAL: Ross proposed to Sara on September 9, 2017 the day they moved in together.

THE WEDDING: The wedding took place on September 27, 2019 at the Parsonage. The couple were accompanied by 80 guests during the day and a further 80 guests in the evening.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Sara’s chief bridesmaid was Debbie Hunter, who was joined by a further three bridesmaids, Rebecca Howarth, Debbie Paton and Charlotte Aitchison. Best man was Scott Maitland, who was joined by three groomsmen, David Paton, Jamie Connell and Jamie Davidson. The couple were also joined by three-year-old Evie Hunter, who was their flower girl and three-year-old Finlay Paton, who was their page boy.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple left for their honeymoon to South Africa the day after their wedding.

THANKS: They would like to say thanks to their parents, friends, family, the staff at the Parsonage, the make up artist and their photographer.