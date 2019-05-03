Wedding of the week: Ashley Madden and Cole Milne

Ashley Madden (27), is a civil servant and Cole Milne (27) is a production manager. The couple are from Reddingmuirhead.

HOW THEY MET: the couple met through mutual friends.

THE PROPOSAL: The couple got engaged on March 8, 2017, in St Thomas in the Caribbean while on a cruise holiday.

THE WEDDING: The couple got married in the Caribbean on March, 29, 2019 with 12 members of close family and friends. They had their reception when they came back at the Hotel Colessio in Stirling with around 150 guests.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Ashley’s chief bridesmaid was her sister, Adele Stevenson who was accompanied by another bridesmaid, Cole’s sister, Carla Milne. Cole’s best man was Ross Sneddon.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple have not yet been on a honeymoon but where in the Caribbean for two weeks while they were getting married which they say was a time full of memories. They hope to go to Australia for their official honeymoon soon.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank both sets of parents. Also to their sisters, Adele and Carla, and there partners, Tony and Joe, and finally to the best man Ross and his girlfriend Erin.