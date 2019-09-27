Wedding of the week: Anna Sigurdsson and Paul Conry

Anna Sigurdsson (32), works in marketing for a games development company while Paul Conry (35) works in tests for a gaming company. The couple are from Falkirk.

HOW THEY MET: They met each other in the store, Game in Stirling. They started talking and ended up going for coffee then bowling and then one thing let to another and they soon realised they had been on a ten hour date.

THE PROPOSAL: Paul proposed to Anna on April 2, 2019 - their eight year anniversary - at a park in Dundee they used to go to when they started dating.

THE WEDDING: The couple got married on August 31, 2019 at The Grange Manor Hotel. They were joined by 32 guests during the day and 64 in the evening.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Anna’s dad, Jon Sigurdsson walked her down the aisle while her long-term friend, Morag Docherty was chief bridesmaid. Paul was supported by best man and brother Allan Conry.

THE HONEYMOON: For their honeymoon the couple went for a weekend away to a Hobbit Howf in Perthshire.

THE THANKS: To their family, friends for coming along. They also want to thank the Grange Manor hotel for thing.