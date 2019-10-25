Wedding of the week: Amanda Brown and Gregor Bogle

Amanda Brown (32), is a business analyst from Falkirk, while Gregor Bogle (34) is an electrical engineer from Erskine.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met each other in 2015 while out at a bar in Glasgow.

THE PROPOSAL: Gregor proposed on September 27, 2018 at the blue mountains in Sydney, Australia.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married on August 10, 2019 at Boclair House. They were accompanied by 100 guests during the day and an additional 30 in the evening.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Amanda’s chief bridesmaid was her sister Claire Brown who was joined by four other bridesmaids, Leah Todd (11), Nicola Todd, Caitlin Hynd, Nicola Docherty and Ryan Bell was a bridesman. Gregor’s best man was David Keenan who was joined by a further three ushers, Daniel Hynd, Andy Gerrard and Stevie McKenna. They also included their dog, Belle.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple went to South Africa and Mauritius a couple of days after their wedding. Their favourite thing they did while there was going on a safari.

THANKS: The couple would like to say thanks to all their family but want to say a special thanks to Amanda’s aunt Lorraine and Uncle Graham Hynd for helping.