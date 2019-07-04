Wedding of the week: Adriana Nicholson and Kyle Stevenson

Adriana Nicholson (22) works for an insurance company while Kyle Stevenson (23) is currently between jobs. The couple are from Camelon.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met in November 1, 2013 while Kyle was working in the Salvation Army shop in Bo’ness and Adriana came into the shop. She was still in school at the time but they started talking and their relationship blossomed from there.

THE PROPOSAL: Kyle proposed about 18 months after they met in her parents’ house where they both lived at the time.

THE WEDDING: The wedding took place on May 18, 2019 at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel in Polmont. The couple were accompanied by 45 guests during the day and the same 45 people at night.

THE WEDDING PARTY: The couple had a small wedding party with Adriana having her friend, Emma Morrison as her chief bridesmaid and Kyle’s best man was Alex Young.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple left for their honeymoon on May 22, 2019 to Rhodes in Greece. The highlight of the couple’s getaway was the boat trip they went on for their second last day.

THANKS: The couple would also like to thank their photographer, Emma Gray, and the caterers.