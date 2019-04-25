Wedding of the week: Abbie Begg and David Rose

Abbie Begg (26), works in administration while David Rose (29) is an installation engineer. The couple is from Bo’ness.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met through Abbie’s older brother at City nightclub in Falkirk.

THE PROPOSAL: David proposed on June 14, 2014 when they were visiting Disneyland Paris.

THE WEDDING: The wedding took place on June 22, 2018 at the Colessio hotel in Stirling. The couple were accompanied by 80 guests during the day and a further 80 guests at night.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Abbie’s bridesmaids were her cousins Claire Mckay,Allison McMahon and her eight-year-old niece Sophie Leith. David’s best man was Ian Mcallum. He was also joined by two ushers, his son Logan Rose and Marc Johnston. The couple were accompanied by three page boys as well, their son Joey Roseand their nephews, Freddie Begg and Bryce Begg. The couple also had a flower girl, two-year-old Courtney Rose.

THE HONEYMOON: For their honeymoon the couple enjoyed a visite to Dubai in September.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank both sets of parents. Also a mention for Jamie McLean who was due to be best man but sadly passed away before the wedding.