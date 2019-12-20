Wedding: Lucy and Jamie Duncan from Slamannan

Lucy Cross (26) is a medical receptionist while Jamie Duncan (32) is self employed. The couple are from Slamannan.

HOW THEY MET: They met each other over Facebook in 2010 but didn’t actually get together until 2014.

THE PROPOSAL: Jamie proposed at Beecraigs Country Park in 2018.

THE WEDDING: The wedding took place at Forrester Park Resort in Dunfermline on September 7, 2019. They were joined by 100 guests during the day and a further 40 in the evening.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Lucy’s bridesmaids were Megan Cross, Claire Love, Stephanie Dunn, Morag Clark and Leah Thom. Jamie’s bestman was Tommy Toleie. The couple were joined by three flower girls, three-year-old Nora Duncan, two-year-old Freida Kay and one-year-old Eden Main. They also had a page boy, five-year-old Abel Kay.

THE HONEYMOON: The newly weds decided to take a trip to the Canary Islands on September 12, 2019. They most enjoyed the child-free-time and the relaxing with one another.

THANKS: The couple would like to say thank you to both sets of parents and to the wedding party. Also, to their guests for making the day so special and their photographer.