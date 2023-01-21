Wedding days: Share in the special day for these Falkirk district couples

Wedding days are special occasions not only for the happy couple, but also their family and friends.
We are offering newlyweds an opportunity to share their joy even more with our wedding feature.
As well as these stunning photographs, we’ve also got details of their big days … and some of the things that made them special.
1. Sarah Cowie and Martin Savage
It was fourth time lucky for Sarah Cowie and Martin Savage when it came to getting married, after the Covid-19 pandemic upset their original plans. Sarah, 41, and Martin, 42, had originally planned to get married in Italy’s Lake Garda in June 2020, however their plans were disrupted, not just the once, but three times. After rescheduling the big day three times they decided to plan a day closer to home instead and the couple finally got married at The Cruin on Loch Lomond on August 10, 2022.
Photo: Sean Myles
2. Sarah Cowie and Martin Savage
Sarah, who is a senior learning advisor at the National Trust for Scotland and is originally from Banknock, said they were lucky with the weather and that “Loch Lomond felt just like the Italian lakes on such a beautiful day. No surprises that our first dance was ‘At Last’.”
Photo: Sean Myles
3. Sarah Cowie and Martin Savage
Sarah and Martin, a senior project manager for RSE from Coatbridge, were married in front of 80 guests, including Martin’s aunt Josephine who travelled from Italy and did a reading in Italian on the day. Martin’s Italian roots were marked with the couple, who now live in Falkirk, ‘tying the knot’ using Scottish-Italian tartan, from local business Clan Italia.
Photo: Sean Myles
4. Lia Stevenson and Nick Jarvis
It was a special day for Lia Stevenson and Nick Jarvis, when they got married last summer in the Florida sun. Lia, 39, who is from Polmont, and Nick, 46, from Reading Berkshire, tied the knot at Paradise Cove in Orlando, Florida on July 7, 2022. The couple, who both work in IT, now live in Redding, Falkirk. A total of 30 people joined them to celebrate their big day, which Lia described as “a whimsical, relaxed yet special day surrounded by close friends and family in the Florida sun at the side of the beautiful Lake Bryan”. She said: “The day was idyllic. Kids played on the beach all day and the adults enjoyed Caribbean themed food and Floridian style cocktails.”
Photo: Contributed