Wedding days: Share in the special day for these Falkirk district couples

4. Lia Stevenson and Nick Jarvis

It was a special day for Lia Stevenson and Nick Jarvis, when they got married last summer in the Florida sun. Lia, 39, who is from Polmont, and Nick, 46, from Reading Berkshire, tied the knot at Paradise Cove in Orlando, Florida on July 7, 2022. The couple, who both work in IT, now live in Redding, Falkirk. A total of 30 people joined them to celebrate their big day, which Lia described as “a whimsical, relaxed yet special day surrounded by close friends and family in the Florida sun at the side of the beautiful Lake Bryan”. She said: “The day was idyllic. Kids played on the beach all day and the adults enjoyed Caribbean themed food and Floridian style cocktails.”

Photo: Contributed