Wedding Days: Falkirk district bride and grooms share their special moments

The new Mr and Mrs Charity were married in an intimate ceremony at the Japanese Gardens in Dollar on May 7.

Denise Robertson is lead nurse for the Hospice at Home Service at Strathcarron Hospice and from Falkirk, while James is originally from Leeds, but has lived in Scotland for the past 16 years. He is a kitchen designer in Stirling and the couple live in Larbert.

Wedding plans were put on hold for Emma Gibb and Gary Scott but they eventually walked down the aisle on June 17.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denise Robertson and James Charity who were married on May 7, 2022

Emma, who works with the NHS immunisation team is from Larbert, and Gary, who is a ScotRail employee from Grangemouth, were married in St Aloysius’ Church in Glasgow, then had their reception at The Parsonage in Airth.

Their wedding was originally booked for 2021 but Covid led to a postponement before it went ahead this year and was an “incredible” day.

Chloe Paterson finally married her best friend on May 12 this year.

The high school sweethearts have been together for 12 years and had to postpone their big day once due to Covid.

Emma Gibb and Gary Scott who were married on June 17, 2022. Pic: Gary Bonar Photography

However, Chloe, who works in construction and is from Bonnybridge, finally married Ross Leishman, an electrician from Denny, on May 12 this year at the stunning Dundas Castle in South Queensferry.

They were joined by around 50 guests and little dog Odin who insisted in being in the photographs.

Wedding are said to be the happiest day of your life as couples tie the knot and this pair look like they are delighted to be Mr and Mrs.

Kirsty Bennie, a dental nurse from Falkirk, and Lewis McPhee, a rigger and also from Falkirk, were married on May 28 this year.

Chloe Paterson and Ross Leishman who were married on May 12, 2022. Pic: Forza Photography

The couple, who say they were lucky that the pandemic didn’t affect their plans, were married at Forrester Park Resort, near Dunfermline with over 60 family and friends joining them to celebrate the happy occasion.

Happy to say “I do” at the fourth attempt were this lovely couple.

Fiona Howieson, a VAT bookkeeper from Falkirk, and Daniel O’Brien, a marine engineer, from Barrhead in Glasgow had their wedding plans changed on three previous occasions due to the Covid pandemic and then their venue flooding.

But on April 9 this year the couple finally tied the knot at the Beancross Farm near Polmont where they shared the happiest day of their lives with around 70 family and friends.

Lewis McPhee and Kirsty Bennie who were married on May 28, 2022. Pic: Simon Lees

Now that restrictions have eased and people can join in the big day, The Falkirk Herald wants to help you share your special time with even more people.

If you would like your wedding to be part of our occasional feature then all you have to do is send a photograph to [email protected]

Please include details of the couple, including full names, where they are from and what they do for a living. Also don’t forget to tell us where and when the wedding took place.

Please include a daytime contact number.