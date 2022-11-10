Wedding bells and cow bells chime together for big day at Slamannan farm

Fuze Ceremonies contacted The Falkirk Herald to reveal how their local celebrant Evelyn Robertson, who stays in Slamannan, recently helped the couple – Fiona and Christopher – fulfil their dream of having a wedding photo shoot with some cows.

The couple, who were actually married at the popular Three Kings venue, took a detour to Hillend Farm in Slamanning to capture some “moo-ving” images.

Evelyn said: “My good friends and owners of Hillend Farm in Slamannan, John and Barry Kelly, were only too happy to say ‘I coo’ to my request. So, with the

The happy couple join the flock at Hillend Farm in Shiledhill

‘coo photoshoot’ all fixed and in place to satisfy their craving and love for the animals, Christopher and Fiona dawned their wellies and had some fun in the hay with the calfs."

Blushing bride Fiona said: “When we met Evelyn to plan our ceremony I mentioned the cows idea and she went automatically into ‘how can I help mode’. She mentioned her neighbours were farmers and she would ask if they were able to help.

“I totally thought she was joking but when I got a text from her a few days later to say they were happy for us to frolic around the calf pens at the farm to get some photos, it simply made my day.

"We can’t thank Evelyn enough for arranging that and for all the help she gave us during our wedding planning journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad