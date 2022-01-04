Weather warning: Snow showers heading for Falkirk

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for the central Scotland area for Friday.

The MET Office stated: “Frequent sleet and snow showers may lead to some difficult driving conditions and disruption to travel on Friday morning. Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Frequent snow showers are forecast for Friday

"There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths as well as some brief power outages possible.”

According to the MET experts, frequent wintry showers will be arriving from the west overnight on Thursday into Friday, leading to a fresh covering of snow for areas.

This falling snow may cause some temporary slushy accumulations which could then freeze and cause dangerous, icy patches on roads and pavements.

