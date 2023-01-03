Weather warning: Falkirk area to be hit by heavy rain leading to potential flooding
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert warning heavy rainfall could lead to potential flooding in the Falkirk area this afternoon.
By James Trimble
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 1:31pm
The warning, in place from 2pm today until 6am on Wednesday, states occasional heavy rain, combined with a thaw of snow in the hills, is expected to lead to flooding and transport disruption in the central Scotland area.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has now issued 13 flood alerts around Scotland, while Police Scotland has advised motorists to check guidance for driving in adverse weather conditions.