Weather update: First snow of winter 2021/22 for Falkirk
Falkirk residents woke up to find a light covering of snow in their streets and gardens for the first time this winter.
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 11:23 am
Snow had been forecast and the MET office has put a yellow warning in place for snow and ice in the area.
Temperatures will reach a high of 4°C at around 1pm and fall to a low of -1°C in the evening.
Skies will remain clear throughout the day but there may be a chance of wintry showers causing icy stretches, with snow showers also forecast.