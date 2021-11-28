Weather update: First snow of winter 2021/22 for Falkirk

Falkirk residents woke up to find a light covering of snow in their streets and gardens for the first time this winter.

By James Trimble
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 11:23 am

Snow had been forecast and the MET office has put a yellow warning in place for snow and ice in the area.

Temperatures will reach a high of 4°C at around 1pm and fall to a low of -1°C in the evening.

The first snow of winter 2021/22 fell in Falkirk last night

Skies will remain clear throughout the day but there may be a chance of wintry showers causing icy stretches, with snow showers also forecast.

