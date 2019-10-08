We’re looking for a Bairns Bake Time champion to rival Bake Off contestants

We’re looking for a talented baker to rival the constestants on Channel Four’s Bake Off.

Could you do enough to gain the accolade of Bairns Bake Time champion?

Whether you produce exciting eclairs, dreamy doughnuts or scintillating strawbery tarts we want to hear all about it.

We’ve teamed up with Wilkies in Falkirk’s Newmarket Street to launch Bairns Bake Time – and there are some great prizes on offer for the best local bakers.

We’re looking for recipes and, if possible photographs, of your baked treats then a final five will be invited to bring their baking in for a taste test with our judges.

There is a £500 prize fund up for grabs – £350 for the winner to spend in Wilkies Basement cook store, £100 for the runner-up and £50 for the third place.

Send or hand your entries in to Wilkies, Newmarket Street, Falkirk, FK1 1JQ.

The closing date is Friday, October 18.