We need your input to help shape the Bo'ness plan

Bo’net, a charity working with community groups in the Bo’ness area, have invited The Coalfields Regeneration Trust (CRT) to carry out community engagement activities over the coming months.

Why? This is in response to Falkirk Council’s invitation, issued to all communities across the Council area, to prepare Local Place Plans (LPPs). An LPP is a new way for communities like ours to have a say in how our local area develops. It outlines our community's vision for the future, covering everything from green spaces and housing to transport and local services. Your ideas matter!

What?

The most important step in developing a plan for the community is to speak to the people involved, to engage with the community and get new ideas about how we could improve the places where we live, work, and call home. That is where the CRT come in. The CRT have 25 years of experience in listening to the concerns of residents across the traditional mining areas of Scotland and, importantly, acting on what they hear. Look out for the 3 wishes cards that will be posted through your door in the next few weeks. They aren’t hard to fill in. There are no right or wrong answers, so please just let us know your top 3 wishes for Bo’ness and either pop the completed card in the post-box located in the library or follow the link on the back and submit your answers online.

Bo'ness Youth sharing their 3 wishes with Pauline Grandison, Operations Manager, CRT Scotland

A key feature of LPPs is that they contain proposals for the development and use of land, and the proposals are shown on a map.

Although not an exhaustive list, the following provides examples of things that could feature as proposals in LPPs:

Sites for housing, employment, tourism, renewable energy or community growing

Improvements to local green spaces, playparks, community facilities or town or local centres

Re-use or redevelopment of vacant and derelict sites

Active travel enhancements (such as improved path links for walking, cycling and wheeling)

Conservation of local wildlife or built heritage (for example, the restoration of an historic building or the creation of a new habitat)

Projects to sustainably manage flood risk or protect and restore the water environment[1]

If you haven’t yet received a 3 wishes card through your door then you can pick one up at the library, selected retail outlets across the town or submit your response online at

Look out for the Coalfields Regeneration Trust Stand at local events

We would love to hear from you!

accessed 26/07/24