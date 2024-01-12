Water Safety Scotland issue urgent ice warning to Falkirk folk as lochs and burns pose deadly danger

People are being urged to “stay off the ice” to save their lives as the cold weather causes stretches of water to freeze over.

The warning comes from Water Safety Scotland (WSS) as temperatures continue to dip, meaning some bodies of water like lochs have frozen over.

While frozen waters can provide youngsters a tempting place to play, and walkers with a picturesque view, they can be deadly.

Carlene McAvoy, from WSS, said: "The great outdoors is beautiful in winter, but we want to ensure people enjoy it in a safe and informed way by knowing about the

Water Safety Scotland has issued a frozen water warning as temperatures continue to fall (Picture: Submitted)

dangers of ice.

“Frozen water can be tempting to walk on, but there is just no way of knowing whether it will hold your weight or how deep the water is beneath. We urge people to keep themselves and their children away from frozen water, and if dog-walking, to always keep your pet on a lead.

"Tragically, many past incidents have involved attempted rescues of another person or dog in trouble on frozen water.”

WSS states people should never be tempted to venture onto ice as they have no way of knowing how thick it is and how cold and deep the water beneath is. The water

beneath could also be fast-flowing.

People should also keep a safe distance from the edge as fallen leaves or snow could obscure the water’s true boundary. Children should always be supervised around frozen bodies of water – just a momentary distraction could have serious consequences for a curious child.

Dog walkers should also keep their pets on leads, otherwise they could end up on the ice and in danger.

If someone has fallen through ice people should call 999 and request the assistance of the emergency services – they should not attempt to go out onto the ice

themselves.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service station commander James Sullivan said: “Every year our operational crews are called to assist people who have got into difficulty

after venturing onto frozen water. The truth is that it is never a good idea to walk onto frozen water - especially with children.