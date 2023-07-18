As well as being lots of fun, Water Safety Open Day which runs from 11am to 3pm aims to raise awareness of how to be alert to the dangers around water and what to do in an emergency.

A spokesperson for WSS said: “This year’s open day aims to build on the success of last year’s inaugural event. The key focus of the event is to raise awareness of water safety amongst as many members of the public as we can. As well as this, we want to actively encourage people to take part in water-related activities in a safe and enjoyable manner and will focus on educating the public on water safety and the dangers of entering water unprepared.”