News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Water Safety Open Day to take place at Falkirk's Helix Park

A free event for all the family takes place at the Helix Park next Tuesday, July 25.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 18th Jul 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 14:36 BST

As well as being lots of fun, Water Safety Open Day which runs from 11am to 3pm aims to raise awareness of how to be alert to the dangers around water and what to do in an emergency.

It is taking place on World Drowning Prevention Day – which is held on July 25 annually – and being organised by Water Safety Scotland (WSS) and partners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for WSS said: “This year’s open day aims to build on the success of last year’s inaugural event. The key focus of the event is to raise awareness of water safety amongst as many members of the public as we can. As well as this, we want to actively encourage people to take part in water-related activities in a safe and enjoyable manner and will focus on educating the public on water safety and the dangers of entering water unprepared.”

Related topics:Falkirk