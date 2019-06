Watch the Queen's Guards make their debut at Grangemouth Children's Day 2019

The introduction of new Queen's Guards for this year's Grangemouth Children's Day was a runaway success.

Grangemouth Children's Day 2019 Queen's Guards

The Queens Guards listed for 2019:

Beancross Primary School - James Daly, Kyle Hodgkiss, Aiden McGinley, Zak Morrison, John O'Brien , James Thomson

Bowhouse Primary School - Charlie Trimble

Moray Primary School - Adam Cassidy, Josh Logan, Mark Simpson