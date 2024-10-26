Watch: Spooky goings on as Hallowe'en light show comes to Falkirk High Street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A spooky addition has been made to Falkirk High Street in the run up to Hallowe’en.

A new video mapping display has been installed in the town centre, with images being projected onto the building above the Falkirk Delivers office.

The captivating light show, commissioned from Double Take Promotions, is currently live from dusk to 10pm daily.

The Hallowe’en themed display was launched by Falkirk Delivers on Wednesday, and will be running until Sunday, November 2.

Spooky goings-on as a Hallowe'en themed light show is projected onto the building above the Falkirk Delivers offices. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Although the images are projected until 10pm each night, the sound turns off at 7.30pm to minimise disturbance for local residents.

The team at Falkirk Delivers, the town’s business improvement district (BID) have been working hard to bring the project to life, exploring various possible sites for the light show including the town’s iconic steeple.

However, due to access and power supply issues it was not feasible at that location, although the chosen site ensures the display remains central and visible to all who visit the High Street.

Elaine Grant, Falkirk Delivers BID manager, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing this immersive video mapping show to Falkirk High Street.

The light show, produced by Double Take Promotions, runs until Sunday, November 2.

"It is a fantastic opportunity to not only entertain visitors but also highlight the critical work Falkirk Delivers does in supporting local businesses and driving regeneration in the town centre.

"Despite the challenges, such as finding the right location, we believe the final display will be a great experience for everyone.”

It is hoped the Hallowe’en themed display will attract more visitors to the town centre, driving footfall to local businesses.

After its Hallowe’en theme, the video mapping will transition into a spectacular fireworks display leading up to Bonfire Night and then a more reflective theme for Armistice Day, honouring the nation’s servicemen and women.