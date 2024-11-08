Watch: Remembering the fallen with special Armistice Day video in Falkirk town centre

A poignant video projection to honour Armistice Day and remember those who served and sacrificed for their country can be seen in Falkirk town centre.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video mapping display, organised by Falkirk Delivers and created in collaboration with local historian Ian Scott, is currently running nightly until the evening of Monday, November 11.

The projection on to the building above the Falkirk Delivers office in the steeple square area of the High Street, runs from 5pm to 10pm daily with the accompanying audio stopping at 7.30pm to respect local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Armistice Day video features evocative imagery and stories of some war veterans from across the Falkirk district.

Remembering the fallen with a special Armistice Day video in Falkirk town centre (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Drawing on local archives and contributions, it serves as a heartfelt tribute to those who have played a part in shaping the area’s proud history of service.

Elaine Grant, BID manager at Falkirk Delivers, said: “This display is about more than just marking Armistice Day – it’s about connecting our community to its history and paying tribute to those who gave us so much.

"Working alongside Ian Scott and drawing on local stories allowed us to create something truly meaningful that reflects the spirit of Falkirk and its people.

"We hope it resonates with everyone who sees it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remembering the fallen with a special Armistice Day video in Falkirk town centre (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Falkirk Delivers is committed to enhancing the town centre for the benefit of its community and local businesses. This display is part of the BID’s ongoing efforts to provide meaningful, engaging events that bring people into Falkirk, supporting the local economy while commemorating important occasions.