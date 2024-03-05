Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We’re delighted to announced that The Falkirk Herald will be bringing residents this handy publication in April and again in November.

They feature a great mix of local lifestyle content and business profiles from established names in our community as well as those who have recently set up.

These compact glossy guides will be delivered free of charge to 10,000 households across the district and feature brilliant local stories by Falkirk Herald plus key dates, local trades and services and more.

The Falkirk Herald's Local Guide will be popping through doors from next month. Picture: Michael Gillen

And it's not just our readers who will benefit from these handy publications.

Local businesses are invited to secure advertising and advertorial space within the printed pages and on our website falkirkherald.co.uk to showcase their offering to residents who are increasingly seeking to support local firms.