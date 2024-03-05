Watch our for your Falkirk Local Guide popping through your letterbox
and live on Freeview channel 276
We’re delighted to announced that The Falkirk Herald will be bringing residents this handy publication in April and again in November.
They feature a great mix of local lifestyle content and business profiles from established names in our community as well as those who have recently set up.
These compact glossy guides will be delivered free of charge to 10,000 households across the district and feature brilliant local stories by Falkirk Herald plus key dates, local trades and services and more.
And it's not just our readers who will benefit from these handy publications.
Local businesses are invited to secure advertising and advertorial space within the printed pages and on our website falkirkherald.co.uk to showcase their offering to residents who are increasingly seeking to support local firms.
To find out more email [email protected] or call 0131 370 0828