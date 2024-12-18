Watch: Larbert coffee shop Ròst to open on Christmas Day offer for anyone alone

Staff at a family-run coffee shop are once again opening on Christmas Day for anyone who may feel alone to pop in for some festive cheer.

The kind-hearted team at Ròst Coffee Co in Larbert are spreading the word that they will be open from 11am to 2pm with a tear-jerking video.

Hayley Dibdin, whose dad Ian took over the business in 2022, said: “We're offering free coffee, cake, and soup to help raise awareness about loneliness in our community.”

She added that while regulars have come along in previous years to provide support, there have also been many who otherwise would have spent the day alone.

Ròst Coffee Co opening on Christmas Day for those who are alone. Sisters Emma and Hayley Dibdin will be there to hand out free refreshments. Pic: Michael Gillen

The video, which has already had over 20,000 views, shows an old man who is all alone visiting a local cemetery before popping into Ròst Coffee Co in McIntyre Avenue, Kinnaird. A young couple with a dog then enter the cafe and the dog makes straight for the old man.

The couple then ask if they can join him and everyone starts chatting, aptly illustrating why the festive season is the time to spread friendship and cheer.

Hayley added: “The old man is played by Norrie, a friend of my dad’s, while the couple are my sister Emma who is the manager in Ròst and staff member Matthew. The dog is my labrador Max, who was great and did everything he was told.

"We’re hoping people will see the video and it will encourage them to come along on Christmas Day.”

Ròst Coffee Co is normally open seven days a week: Monday to Friday from 7.30am to 4pm and from 9am to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays.