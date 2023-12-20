A family-run coffee shop will open on Christmas Day to provide free hot drinks, cake and chat to anyone who may feel alone.

It’s the second year the kind-hearted team at Ròst Coffee Co in Larbert has thought of others by throwing open its doors on December 25.

But this year they’ve even made a tear-jerking video to spread the word that they will be open from 11am to 2pm for anyone who wants to join them.

Hayley Dibdin, whose dad Ian took over the business last year, said: “We invited people to come along last year. Christmas is a time for family, friends and loved ones. However, many people feel loneliness at Christmas more than any other time of the year which gave us the original idea.

Ròst Coffee Co opening on Christmas Day for those who are alone. Sisters Emma and Hayley Dibdin will be there to hand out free refreshments. Pic: Michael Gillen

"There must have been over 20 people who turned up, some were our regulars who came in to provide support but around half a dozen were people who otherwise would have spent the day on their own.

"We saw the similar video by Alfie’s Bar that went viral and my dad thought we should do our own version. So we filmed it and posted it on Facebook.”

The video, which has already had over 12,000 views, shows an old man who is all alone visiting a local cemetery before popping into Ròst Coffee Co in McIntyre Avenue, Kinnaird. A young couple with a dog then enter the cafe and the dog makes straight for the old man.

The couple then ask if they can join him and everyone starts chatting, aptly illustrating why the festive season is the time to spread friendship and cheer.

Hayley added: “The old man is played by Norrie, a friend of my dad’s, while the couple are my sister Emma who is the manager in Ròst and staff member Matthew. The dog is my labrador Max, who was great and did everything he was told.

"We’re hoping people will see the video and it will encourage them to come along on Christmas Day.”