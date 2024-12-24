Watch: Kinnaird Waters Larbert nursery spread their Christmas cheer
Christmas can officially begin now we all have a chance to watch the festive video produced by the madcap staff at a Larbert nursery.
It wouldn’t be the festive season without the the antics from the zany members of the team at Kinnaird Waters Early Learning and Childcare Centre.
For 2024 they’ve dressed in their Christmas jumpers, elf costumes and Santa finery to send their best wishes.
This year’s tune is Santa Claus is Coming to Town.
Watch it here … and Merry Christmas to one and all.
