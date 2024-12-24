Watch: Kinnaird Waters Larbert nursery spread their Christmas cheer

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 24th Dec 2024, 11:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Christmas can officially begin now we all have a chance to watch the festive video produced by the madcap staff at a Larbert nursery.

It wouldn’t be the festive season without the the antics from the zany members of the team at Kinnaird Waters Early Learning and Childcare Centre.

For 2024 they’ve dressed in their Christmas jumpers, elf costumes and Santa finery to send their best wishes.

This year’s tune is Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

Watch it here … and Merry Christmas to one and all.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice