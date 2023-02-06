The lifeboat crew were called out to the rescue near the former Cockenzie Power Station in East Lothian just before 3pm on Friday, January 20.

The lifesaving charity have now released footage showing the crew rescuing the dog who was found perched on a rock under a jetty.

Arriving on the scene, the lifeboat crew had to carefully manoeuvre the boat below the jetty, before Callie who was incredibly scared and nervous, could be pulled to safety onboard the Atlantic 85 lifeboat.

Callie, a red fox labrador, was found perched on a rock under a jetty after falling from a 3m sea wall near the former Cockenzie power station. (Pic: RNLI)

Despite her fall, Callie only had an injured paw and was safely reunited with her worried owner at Cockenzie Harbour, alongside Fisherrow Coastguard.

Just two hours before rescuing Callie that day, the Kinghorn volunteer crew had been called out to another incident where a dog had fallen from the sea wall at Gypsy Brae, Granton. Fortunately the pooch was retrieved by the local fire service and the lifeboat were stood down before being called to rescue Callie.

Following these two incidents, the RNLI is reminding dog owners it’s important to keep themselves and their pet safe when visiting the coast.

In 2021, RNLI lifeboats around the UK and Ireland launched 169 times to help dogs in difficulty.

Owners are urged to keep dogs on a lead if close to cliff edges or fast flowing rivers.