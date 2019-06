Queen Erin Simpson pulled out all the stops with a street-long arch but her Disney Magic Kingdom was just one of the colourful creations in this year's Grangemouth Children's Day.

There was not one, but two Greatest Showman arches and a pair of chocolate factories belonging to a couple of Willy Wonkas.

Grangemouth Children's Day 2019 Arches

Muppets, Dr Seuss, The Wizard of Oz and Harry Potter were all present and correct and Scooby Doo was solving mysteries in Campsie Road.

Take a look at all the Royal Retinue's arches for 2019.